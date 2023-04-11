Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been making all kinds of headlines over the past several months, and he’s now being sued by celebrity jeweler Shuki International for over $1 million, according to TMZ Sports.

The celeb has become famous for providing diamonds to high-profile athletes, a list that includes Floyd Mayweather, per TMZ.

“Shuki International spelled out the allegations against the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver in a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles this week,” the outlet wrote on Tuesday. “Claiming he gave Brown several pieces of jewelry back in 2022, under the promise that AB would pay him $1,095,000 for it all.”

Brown has reportedly not paid Shuki International any of the money he’s owed, for pieces including diamond fingers which he said cost $500K each, as well as a white gold chain and ring, among other items.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The lawsuit claims that AB got some of the items last February, and agreed to pay almost all of the $1.1 million owed by Dec. 1, 2022. Steven H. Stone, the attorney for Shuki International, said the jeweler plans to address the claims publicly later this week, per TMZ.

The feud is interesting considering Brown has released a song titled “Shuki Diamonds,” as well as the fact that Shuki told TMZ last March that he was pleased with how the former NFLer is “handling it all” after giving him a few of the pieces.

Antonio Brown has not yet commented on the situation, but based on his track record lately, it’s very likely he at least owes some money to the jeweler.