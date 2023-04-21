The latest chapter in the Antonio Brown saga has taken yet another dark turn. The former All-Pro NFL wide receiver has been ordered to be arrested by a judge in Miami Dade County, Florida for unpaid child support, per TMZ Sports.

It was issued on April 14th after Brown failed to make legally mandated payments to his ex-girlfriend, whom with he shares a daughter. He can be released on a $30,000 bail, which will go towards the unpaid child support he is accused of dodging.

His ex, Wiltrice Jackson, had previously accused Brown of shoving her in 2019, but he was never charged. Brown has faced a slew of legal trouble and accusations in recent years, including three claims of sexual assault alleged by his former trainer. The two settled out of court.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Antonio Brown was recently arrested for a domestic battery incident with an ex-partner last December. Charges were soon dropped. People are unfortunately rarely surprised to see the Super Bowl 55 Champion in the news anymore due to his erratic change in behavior during the final years of his NFL career.

The 34-year-old last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before abruptly departing in the middle of a game in January 2022. He formally retired from football this March, but it is safe to say no one would offer him another chance at this point, regardless.

It is unclear how much money Brown owes in child support, but he continues to see a once glowing career tarnished by his alleged off-field actions. He has yet to comment on the charges.