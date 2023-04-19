My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Antonio Brown always seems to find new ways to get himself into trouble. The latest incident in which Brown has found himself in some hot water saw him get into a verbal altercation at a National Arena League game between the Albany Empire and Orlando Predators. And afterwards, Brown didn’t seem too happy with how the situation was handled.

Brown is part of the ownership group for the Empire, and was walking around the field right before the halftime festivities for the game were about to begin. The security guard Brown came in contact with repeatedly told him to get off the field, with Brown refusing, saying that he owned the field. Over the ensuing days, Brown blasted the security guard, as he clearly wasn’t happy with how he was being treated.

