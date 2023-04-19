Antonio Brown always seems to find new ways to get himself into trouble. The latest incident in which Brown has found himself in some hot water saw him get into a verbal altercation at a National Arena League game between the Albany Empire and Orlando Predators. And afterwards, Brown didn’t seem too happy with how the situation was handled.
Brown is part of the ownership group for the Empire, and was walking around the field right before the halftime festivities for the game were about to begin. The security guard Brown came in contact with repeatedly told him to get off the field, with Brown refusing, saying that he owned the field. Over the ensuing days, Brown blasted the security guard, as he clearly wasn’t happy with how he was being treated.
The situation eventually defused itself, but it still isn’t a good look for Brown. However, Brown wasn’t kicked out of the stadium or banned for a period of time, and considering his involvement with the Empire, chances are this won’t be the last game he attends. Hopefully he can stay out of trouble at the next game he attends, though.