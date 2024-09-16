Caleb Williams and CJ Stroud were expected to take center stage along with making headlines during this Week 2 game. However, it seems like only one of them caught the attention of most fans and it was not even in a positive light. The Chicago Bears' rookie signal caller got hit badly a lot of times in their clash against the Houston Texans. At one point, he even nearly got punched by Azeez Al-Shaair.

That very same hit by the Texans defender started a scuffle. Caleb Williams has clearly gained the trust of his teammates which prompted them to rush Azeez Al-Shaair. A lot of anger along with clashing helmets escalated to a full-on scuffle. Obviously, fans also had to have their own takes on the situation.

“I am rooting for the Texans, but the Bears are getting BS'd by the refs. Multiple dirty plays were not called (late hits on Caleb) & they missed a PUNCH IN THE FACE by Azeez Al-Shaair. WOW. I would be LIVID as a Bears fan….,” a fan wrote.

Others were even comparing situations, “If someone hit Mahomes like the Texans just did Caleb Williams the NFL would cancel the season and call for a national day of mourning.”

Some also sided with the Texans because they saw nothing wrong with the play, “Bears players SOFT… They posed to riot behind Caleb for that hit on the sidelines… ONE Texans player ova there by himself and he stood on business.”

Caleb Williams' Bears teammates struggle to protect him against the Texans

Williams had a tough time which is why he could not return the throws by CJ Stroud. In fact, his pocket would collapse so much that he really had to scramble a lot or just be taken down. By the end of the game, he was sacked seven times which prevented any sort of momentum-shifting throw. Moreover, the Bears quarterback was also hit 11 times which got him banged up for the rest of the game.

If they could have done a better job, the Bears could have gotten back into it. Instead, they lost with a 19-13 scoreline.