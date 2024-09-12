C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans isn’t one to shy away from being out in front of the team, even when he’s not feeling like he’s performing up to his best level. And he’s not shy about praising other players, giving Caleb Williams his flowers ahead of the Texans' clash against the Bears.

In a recent press conference, Stroud received a question about Williams’ NFL abilities. Stroud said he thinks Williams is on the path to stardom, according to nbcsports.com.

“He’s definitely a playmaker, somebody who can expend plays and make all the cool throws, a tough player, takes hits,” Stroud said. “And (he’s) really just really talented, so I definitely do think that he has great things coming in his career. And I definitely do think he’ll get his rhythm going.”

Texans QB Stroud understands Williams’ slow first game

Williams completed 14-of-29 passes for only 93 yards, but he didn’t commit any turnovers. Stroud said he knows what first games are like, having experienced it last year for the Texans.

“It takes time,” Stroud said. “It’s not something that happens overnight. You can see in every quarterback this week. Eerybody’s kind of rusty, trying to just get those cleats out and get that rust away. And I think quarterback play will start picking up Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, just like every year. So, I definitely think he’ll get his rhythm.”

Also, Stroud knows what it’s like to find a rhythm. The Texans standout caught fire last year en route to earning the AP offensive rookie of the year award. Stroud completed 64% of his passes for 4,108 yards. He also had a sublime 23-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Stroud said he’s simply part of the quarterback community in the NFL, and doesn’t see himself as a star.

“I would just say we’re just peers,” Stroud said. “Those are my friends. I mean, Jayden (Daniels) is my friend for sure. We’re very competitive. I know he always is on my neck trying to catch me. I’m like, ‘Alright, bro, dang.’ But, no, that’s my brother. I’m proud of him. I think he plays solid too. He’ll start getting his rhythm going as well.

“But being a rookie quarterback is hard and something I don’t miss. But definitely something that I appreciated while I was in it. It’s an honor to see those guys like try to catch me and try to do what I did last year. It’s a never-ending cycle of just competitive nature and I love it. That’s what football is all about.”