Former NFL coach Bill Belichick is one of the best additions to ESPN's ManningCast this season. Belichick will be a recurring guest during the 2024 NFL season and should provide another sharp football mind to go along with Peyton and Eli. The former Patriots coach had to answer a question about one of his disciples on Monday night.

Peyton Manning asked Belichick an important question about Matt Patricia during Monday's ManningCast broadcast of Monday Night Football.

Patricia is a former Patriots defensive coordinator who was also the head coach of the Detroit Lions. He famously always wore a No. 2 pencil behind his ear at all times to go along with his “rocket scientist” persona as a coach.

Manning asked Belichick about Patricia's pencil habit. NFL fans enjoy joking about Patricia wielding his pencil on the sideline, even though NFL play sheets are laminated with plastic.

“I didn’t know if Foxboro had special pencils,” Peyton joked. “We were very confused for a long time.”

Belichick played along a little bit, but it was clear that he did not intend on throwing Patricia under the bus.

“No,” Belichick replied. “We don’t use pencils on a laminated sheet. No.”

“Good to know,” Peyton responded. “Air is cleared.”

Matt Patricia is currently without a coaching job in the NFL. He spent several years in New England, starting as an offensive assistant and moving all the way up to defensive coordinator. He then spent three seasons as the head coach of the Detroit Lions until he was fired during the 2020 season.

Patricia briefly returned to New England for a couple seasons in an advisory role. Then he became the de facto defensive coordinator and senior defensive assistant in Philadelphia last year. The Eagles did not retain Patricia after the 2023 season.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend reveals his Taylor Swift fandom in new picture

Bill Belichick is a Swiftie confirmed. Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson revealed Bill's fandom in a slew of new photos on her Instagram.

One particular image caught the eyes of Swifties everywhere — an image of Belichick and Hudson in front of a lighthouse. In the photo, Belichick is clearly wearing a crewneck shirt with the Eras Tour logo on it.

This should be no surprise for fans of the former Patriots coach. Belichick praised Taylor Swift for her resilience during an appearance on WEEEI's The Greg Hill Show back in August of 2023. Belichick was impressed that Swift performed in the rain during one of her Eras Tour show.

“That was pretty impressive,” Belichick praised. “She's tough, man. She stood out there and played right through it.”

Bill Belichick has been much more of an open book ever since he stopped coaching the Patriots. It has been interesting for NFL fans everywhere to learn more about Belichick the man and not the football coach.

Keep trying new things, Bill.