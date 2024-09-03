Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been much more active with the media since leaving the Patriots. Belichick has participated in Netflix's Roast of Tom Brady and even did a live draft show with Pat McAfee. Now Belichick is slated to join The ESPN ManningCast as a regular guest for the 2024 NFL season.

The news was formally dropped this morning. Omaha Productions released ManningCast — The Musical on Tuesday morning. The 10-minute video features over 40 celebrity cameos and quite a few musical numbers.

The video concludes with Belichick confirming that he will participate with the program this fall.

“Peyton, it's Bill. I'm good on this ManningCast thing this season,” Belichick says towards the end of the video.

Manning does a good job of looking excited after receiving the news. “Seriously? You are?”

“Yeah, count me in,” Belichick said.

The video also features the complete 2024-25 ManningCast schedule.

The first ManningCast of the season will be Week 1 when the Jets take on the 49ers in San Francisco. That game kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday September 9th.

Analyst Bill Simmons makes brutal prediction ahead of 2024 Patriots season

Bill Simmons is seriously worried about the Patriots in 2024.

Simmons recently spoke about his concerns surrounding the Patriots on FanDuel TV. He believes the combination of Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Jerod Mayo, and New England's offensive line could be a problem all season long.

“My beloved Pats, the worst team I think we've had since I was a senior in college,” Simmons said. “The offensive line is so bad, and all the Pats fans have been talking about him. And finally, they're on the last game of the year Sunday night, Collinsworth and Tirico. Drake Maye has a couple of really nice throws, and Collinsworth is like, ‘Oh my God, Mike. This kid, what he's seeing. How did he do that? This kid, he's 21 years old, Mike!' And then, five minutes later, he's running for his life on every single play because there's no left tackle, no right tackle, and we have no center that can snap the ball. The QB/coach combo is in the bottom three of the league or something like that.”

The only thing that matters to Simmons for the 2024 Patriots is keeping rookie QB Drake Maye healthy.

“I love Drake Maye,” Simmons added. “And the only thing that matters this season is that Drake Maye doesn't get hurt.”

Expectations will certainly be different for the Patriots in 2024 compared to past years. Most Patriots fans would agree that seeing Drake Maye show some flashes of brilliance will be enough to call the season a success.

The Patriots start the 2024 season with a trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. That game kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.