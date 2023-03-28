A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Bristol had some sort of a situation recently when the older brother of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, allegedly threw a literal brick at ESPN’s headquarters last week.

Via TMZ Sports:

“According to police documents, the incident happened at around 3 PM on March 23 at the famed Bristol, Conn. campus — just after cops were asked to perform a welfare check on D.J. after he had allegedly stated he wanted to smash out windows at the State Capital and at ESPN.”

It’s uncertain what exactly was the point the older Hernandez was trying to get across when he hurled that brick, but a handwritten message attached to the object provides a clue.

“To all media outlets,” the message started, according to the police, “It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Police arrested Hernandez, who is now facing a charge of disturbing the peace. He has been released from police custody but is scheduled to appear in court in April, per TMZ.

Hernandez has also received a warning from the authorities not to visit ESPN’s headquarters again, otherwise, he could be arrested for trespassing.

Dennis and Aaron Hernandez both grew up in Bristol, where the latter also played high school football (Bristol Central).

In a message to DailyMaul.com, ESPN said that the company is ‘cooperating with Bristol Police on its investigation.’