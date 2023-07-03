A report emerged on Monday from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio stating that the NFL privately blamed the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players for slipping on the Super Bowl turf. Well, a couple of Eagles and Chiefs players saw the report and got a good laugh out of it on Twitter.

U can tell it’s nothing to talk about on tv no more😂 man this a whole new season. https://t.co/MUB59tY3hx — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 3, 2023

Huh?? 😂😂😂. But who cares we won. https://t.co/Hn6DFjDMCi — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) July 3, 2023

“U can tell it’s nothing to talk about on tv no more man this a whole new season”, said the Eagles star. Meanwhile, the Chiefs wideout tweeted, “Huh?? 😂😂😂. But who cares we won.”

Clearly, both Valdes-Scantling and Slay found this report amusing. The Eagles Pro Bowl corner is just ready to move onto the 2023 season.

And the Chiefs wideout couldn't care less about whose fault it was the Super Bowl turf was so bad, because his team won.

The turf, which caused multiple Chiefs and Eagles to slip and slide, was nearly as much of a topic of discussion as the actual result of the game following the contest.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said the turf was “terrible.” Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata said it was like “playing on a water park” while teammate Hassan Reddick added it was the “worst field he's ever played on.”

Then, the “Sodfather” (great nickname!), or George Toma, a longtime chief NFL groundskeeper who has overseen turf preparation for all 57 Super Bowls, pointed out multiple mistakes made by the crew before the Chiefs-Eagles game back in February.

The NFL maintained then- and now- that the field was properly maintained. They'd rather blame their players then admit that perhaps it wasn't as good as it should have been.