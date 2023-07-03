Former Philadelphia Eagles star CJ Gardner-Johnson saw an opening to take a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday and seized it. A report from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio emerged saying that the NFL privately “blamed” the Eagles and Chiefs players for the slipping and sliding that occurred on the Super Bowl turf, which was criticized equally by both teams.

Gardner-Johnson, undoubtedly still upset about the Eagles' Super Bowl loss, made it clear how he feels the game would have played out had the turf not been an issue. He made his opinion known in a tweet, taking a shot at the Chiefs.

“Run that bowl back on legit grass , the Dline SMASH that Oline I’m sorry 🗣️🗣️🗣️”

Gardner-Johnson, who inked a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Lions back in March, feels that the Eagles defensive line would “smash” the Chiefs offensive line on “legit grass.”

It certainly seemed like the Eagles, who led the NFL by a country mile with 70 sacks in 2022, were going to have their way with the hobbled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the team's offensive line, especially after the star quarterback aggravated his ankle injury right before halftime.

Only, things didn't play out that way. And it seems like the Eagles are still bothered by it.

Pro Bowl defensive end Brandon Graham recently said that the Chiefs offensive line was “blessed” by the poor conditions on the Super Bowl turf in Arizona, which resulted in players losing their footing multiple times.

Now, Gardner-Johnson is taking the opportunity to take a shot at the Chiefs.

The two teams will meet in a Super Bowl rematch in a Monday Night Football game in November of the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, Gardner-Johnson won't be playing for the Eagles.