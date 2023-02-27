The NFL may be the biggest and most successful professional sports league in North America, but that does not mean that is locked into its rules and the administration of on-field penalties. Actually, the NFL’s Competition Committee often recommends changes to its rules and procedures and does it more than any of the other sports leagues.

NFL Competition Comm. wrapped up first day of meetings at the Combine. One team has proposed making roughing the passer reviewable by replay. Committee will discuss tomorrow, early indication is little appetite in the room for making it reviewable. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 26, 2023

That committee heard a proposal at the Combine in Indianapolis that would make roughing the passer penalties reviewable by replay. The committee is scheduled to discuss the matter on Monday, but NFL.com columnist Judy Battista tweeted that it did not appear the committee was in favor of the idea.

The 2022 regular season was noted for a number of controversies involving roughing the passer calls. The game has evolved in the last two decades for a number of reasons, and many of them involve player safety. As a result, many of the hard hits and collisions that were formerly part of the fabric of the game have been eliminated.

Roughing the passer penalties have been enhanced, and many NFL coaches, players and fans think that they have changed the game in a negative manner.

One of those calls involved Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett tackling Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 5 matchup. It appeared to be a normal tackle as well as an effective play that could have led the Falcons to a win, but roughing the passer was called. The Bucs won the game, 21-15.

While plays like that one will clearly be discussed by the Competition Committee, making another alteration to the structure of professional football does not appear likely at this point.