Vontae Davis was a great friend and an even greater competitor. He started to carve a name for himself with the Illinois Fighting Illini despite having offers from Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan State. The NFL was the next challenge and he conquered that well too. His impact was felt when he joined the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. This is why his friends from all around the world of football like Deion Sanders and Pat McAfee among others were heartbroken to learn of his passing.
NFL world shattered after Vontae Davis' death
Vontae Davis passed on at the age of 35. Their house assistant saw a deceased person in the home and immediately called the police. They would later confirm that the body in the Southwest Ranches home was Vontae Davis. The statement of his passing circled around the media and prompted shocked reactions from his friends across the league.
“Praying for all the friends & family of Vontae Davis,” Deion Sanders wrote
His former Colts teammate, Pat McAfee, also received the news, “Vontae was an incredibly cool dude, upbeat guy… The Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks, when he got traded is what everybody remembered him for. I think what we'll remember him for is being an incredible teammate in that locker room and being a guy that all of us enjoyed being around on a daily basis… So, reach out to your people, tell them you appreciate them, tell them you like them, tell them they're not alone… Rest in peace, Vontae. You done good, pal.”
Even Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tony Khan sent his condolences to Davis' family, “RIP Vontae Davis. Vontae was an NFL star, 2x Pro Bowler, + was one of the greatest Illini players ever. He was a beloved figure on our campus, with a huge group of friends. He was known for being a great hilarious guy. Condolences to Vernon and all of Vontae's family + friends.”
Emmanuel Acho also recalled one of the greatest moments that his friend had, “Vontae Davis provided us with spectacular plays & plenty of laughs. None greater than when he retired from the Bills at halftime.”
Team tributes to a great player
Furthermore, the teams Vontae Davis played for also reached out to talk about his passing.
“We are devastated to hear of Vontae Davis’s passing. He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones,” the Colts wrote.
The Dolphins, where he spent the first three years of his career, also sent their prayers, “We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time.”
The Bills, the team where he famously retired during halftime, had some endearing words as well, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis. We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”
From teammates like Pat McAfee and legends like Deion Sanders to great teams like the Dolphins and Bills, Davis surely left a great impact.