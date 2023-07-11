The NFL Supplemental Draft is helpful for college football hopefuls to make a jump in the NFL. This is an opportunity for standouts to get a second chance at getting to live their dream in professional sports. Individuals like Jackson State football's Malachi Wideman and Purdue football's Milton Wright got that opportunity.

Malachi Wideman and Milton Wright are set to hit free agency after they fell short in the NFL Supplemental Draft. The Jackson State and Boilermaker standouts are now able to try out for other teams such that they can make a push into the professional league, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

This news comes after both players were not picked during the draft. While they were both eligible, no team had seen them fit to fill the holes in their current roster positions. Although, not all hope is lost for both players. They could still be able to make it to the NFL. Both of them will just undergo a process of rigorous tryouts and tough negotiations in order to do so.

Both wide receivers are serviceable talents that any team could be able to use. The Purdue football player had a good last stint in West Lafayette. He notched 732 receiving yards on 57 receptions. His endzone finishing is also elite as he had seven touchdowns. Malachi Wideman has also been great with his last stint seeing him rack up 12 receptions on 34 passes.

Will the Jackson State football and Purdue wideout get their chance in the NFL?