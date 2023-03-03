Frank Gore was once a dominating running back in the NFL. His post-football life has unfortunately taken a rocky turn. With Gore facing domestic violence charges, the former RB has admitted his guilt.

Gore has agreed to plead guilty to violating the public health nuisance code, via TMZ. Originally, Gore was facing a charge of simple assault. In exchange for pleading guilty, Gore will be forced to pay fines worth upwards of $2,000.

Alongside simple assault, Gore was also charged with false imprisonment. However, that charge was dropped. Gore was accused of dragging a naked 28-year-old by her hair across the floor of the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower in Atlantic City. At the time, police said the woman did not, “exhibit signs of injury.” Gore was still investigated before eventually being charged.

While Gore plead guilty, his punishment is nothing more than a slap on the wrist. All the major charges against him were dropped. Gore will walk after paying a measly $2,000 fine. Gore has never commented on the matter. With punishment being set down, the running back will likely try to move past these legal troubles.

Frank Gore made the Pro Bowl four times in a five-year stretch from 2009-2013. He five total Pro Bowl nods in a career that included 16,000 rushing yards and 81 touchdowns. Gore has the third-most rushing yards in NFL history.

Gore may someday be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His longevity was unlike many other talented running backs. But as Gore moves forward, his domestic violence charges will still be a mark against him. Even if he only got a $2,000 fine.