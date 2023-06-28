Over the course of the NFL offseason, several players have been tagged as violators of the league's anti-gambling policies. The punishments for these players have varied, from season-long suspensions to just six-game suspensions. Now, a new wave of players will be suspended for violating these policies, per Adam Schefter. This list reportedly includes Indianapolis Colts kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.

“A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN.”

Isaiah Rodgers was in the headlines earlier this month after his name was implicated in the NFL's investigation of potential gambling policy violations. According to a report by the league, an associate of Rodgers reportedly placed over 100 bets, including games played by the Colts. If these were proven true, this would be devastating news to Rodgers' career.

With the rise of sports gambling over the last few years, the NFL has had a problem with their players gambling on games. Last season, Calvin Ridley was tagged with a one-year suspension after betting on NFL games. This offseason alone, a slew of players have been dinged with suspensions for engaging in gambling-related activities. This includes Detroit Lions star receiver Jameson Williams.

A full season suspension seems to indicate that most, if not of the players suspended gambled on NFL games. NFL rules dictate that a player may not gamble on other sports on team facilities, and completely forbid players for gambling on league games. The reason is simple: players gambling on their games could quite easily lead to match-fixing.

As sports gambling continues to grow, leagues like the NFL and the NBA need to start figuring out ways to prevent from gambling on games.