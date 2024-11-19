In a Week 11 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, pre-game festivities had fans going crazier than the results of the actual game did. As an analyst on CBS Sports' “NFL Today”, JJ Watt joined the fans ahead of this AFC showdown to partake in the festivities.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year joined some fans in a pre-game beer shotgun chug, which was more important to fans on the scene than any other NFL news.

JJ Watt chugs beer with Bills fans

By my calculation, JJ Watt finished the 12-ounce beer in just over four seconds— 4.10 seconds to be exact. And while Watt did some wildly impressive things on the football field, some are saying this feat surpasses any of those done between the white lines. However, what has fans going even crazier is that Watt went to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news that hardly anyone bought as the truth.

Expand Tweet

Now, he can say just about whatever he wants on X because social media is usually just for fun anyway. But, many knew the CBS Sports analyst wasn't being honest in his assessment of the social media post. Growing up in Wisconsin and playing football for the Wisconsin Badgers, Watt likely tossed back a few brews in his days. Well, once he reached the age of 21, of course.

JJ Watt claimed this was his first time shotgunning a beer, which is almost as believable as thinking Derek Watt is the most talented Watt brother. No offense, D-Watt.

Between JJ, TJ, and Derek, it's difficult to decide which Watt has been the most talented during their respective stints in the NFL. However, it's not the most likely that most people are choosing Derek.

Some say JJ Watt is the most talented Watt brother, while others make their claim for younger brother TJ Watt. It's hard to say one is more talented than the other because of just how truly dominant both have been in the NFL.

JJ played 12 years in the league, starting in all 151 games he appeared in, totaling 586 tackles and 114.5 sacks. However, younger brother TJ has started in all 114 games he's appeared in, totaling 437 tackles and 104 sacks. With these two Watt brothers being so dominant on the football field, the real question is which Watt can shotgun a beer the fastest?

And with JJ Watt showcasing his talents on Sunday, the other two Watt brothers have film they can study to ensure they get the victory if this is ever put to the test.