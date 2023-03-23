The situation between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens has only gotten less clear with each passing day. The newest narrative twist in this ongoing drama came courtesy of the NFL itself.

The league issued a memo addressing a man named Ken Francis and his alleged attempts to represent the star quarterback in contract negotiations with other teams, despite not being a certified agent, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The memo referenced concerns brought up by the NFL Players Association, which claim that Francis may be trying to contact franchises in the hopes of landing a potential nine-figure deal for Jackson.

Ken Francis is a Florida man who most recently was pitching a home fitness invention, I’m told. He now is trying to negotiate a nine-figure contract with NFL teams, who are being told they’re not allowed to negotiate with him because he’s not a certified agent. https://t.co/39nlbWPXuD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

The former MVP was quick to respond to Pelissero and resoundingly refuted these reports. “Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me,” Jackson Tweeted. He followed up by posting a video that seemed to confirm that Francis is his business partner on a portable fitness equipment venture.



My business partner Ken and I will be Dropping the @TheEntireGym this Summer 🚀🚀🚀❤️ #STAYTUNED #TRUZZ pic.twitter.com/7ZkkUKa5qk — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

The last thing Ravens fans needed was more confusion surrounding this saga. With the NFL Draft just over a month away, there is urgency to reach a resolution so that the organization can either dedicate their undivided attention to filling out the rest of the roster or searching for their next quarterback.

Jackson’s lack of official representation has long been speculated as a reason why no other teams have thus far pursued him in NFL Free Agency. A massive contract like the one Lamar Jackson is seeking is obviously a complex and delicate matter that many front offices would prefer to tackle with a certified agent. Obviously, the entrepreneurial individual mentioned by the NFL would not meet those standards.

Regardless of the memo’s veracity, Jackson is clearly frustrated. Hopefully, tomorrow brings more clarity and less speculation. For his sake, and that of the Ravens fans whose patience is continually tested.