The Baltimore Ravens are still at an impasse regarding superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. After using the non-exclusive franchise tag, no teams have made an offer for Jackson as of now, and nobody knows when — or if — that will happen.

Ravens EVP Ozzie Newsome hopped on The Bernie Kosar Show and touched on the Lamar Jackson situation, and he mentioned that Deshaun Watson’s contract has created some issues with a potential agreement.

“Our owner did say that contract did create some problems…Is that going to be the norm or is that an outlier?”

A flurry of reports has swirled about what Jackson’s desires are and what the Ravens offered him, although it remains to be seen what’s factual or not. It’s a tough situation for both parties and as of now, nobody has made an offer for Lamar Jackson despite a few QB-needy teams bringing in other options.

That isn’t surprising, and the Cleveland Browns paying Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million last offseason was surprising in all areas. With the fluidity of the QB market changing every year, Ozzie Newsome has a point: Is Watson’s contract an outlier?

Nobody knows, and the ball is in the Ravens court. At this point, they have to make a reasonable offer for Jackson or risk him leaving, although it’s been difficult for other teams due to the non-exclusive tag that was placed on him.

Nonetheless, Lamar Jackson and future quarterbacks who are seeking big contracts might be affected by the Browns’ shocking contract for Deshaun Watson.