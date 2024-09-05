The new NFL kickoff rules have taken the league by storm this offseason as fans tried to get used to the new look during the preseason. After testing the new rules out, Roger Goodell decided he wants to make a few tweaks before week one officially kicks off on Thursday.

“The NFL sent a memo to clubs tweaking minor aspects of the new dynamic kickoff rule, sources say, but no substantive changes are expected before or during the 2024 season that kicks off Thursday night,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The changes stipulate that the ball must now be kicked off of a tee except on a declared onside kick and that, in the event of a penalty, teams can choose whether to take the yardage on the end of the run or to replay the kickoff, according to Pelissero.

The new kickoff format will certainly take some time for fans and players alike to get used to. It will get its first run in the regular season when the Chiefs and Ravens square off in the season opener on Thursday.

Breaking down the new NFL kickoff rules

The new NFL kickoff rules, or the dynamic kickoff as they're calling it, is visually very odd to look at if you're a longtime football fan. However, the league is rolling it out in order to increase player safety and high-speed collisions on the kickoff.

Here's how it works. All players on the kicking team (except the kicker, who will still kickoff from the same spot) will line up on the opposing team's 40-yard line. Nine players on the receiving team must line up between the 30- and 35-yard lines, with two returners back in the “landing zone”. The landing zone is essentially just the red zone, between the goal line and the 20-yard line. Importantly, all players except the kicker and the two returners cannot move until the ball is caught or hits the ground.

When it comes to the kicking, all kickoffs must land in the landing zone or there are serious consequences. If a kick lands short of the 20-yard line, it is treated as a kickoff out of bounds and the opposing offense gets to start on the 40. If a kick lands in the end zone or goes out the back of the end zone, it can be downed and taken out to the 30. However, any kick that lands in the landing zone must be returned.

The changes are designed to increase returns and limit injuries by reducing the running starts that the kickoff team gets. The early results in the preseason have been positive, and now it's time to see how they work when the real action gets going.