The NFL's new kickoff format is one of the biggest rule changes in the history of The Shield. Roger Goodell and the league are borrowing an approach used in the XFL to revitalize action in kickoffs, which are becoming less frequent over the years and remain one of the most dangerous plays in the game.

Upon first glance at the new kickoff lineup, it's weird. The kicker staying back at the 35-yard line while his teammates line up 25 yards ahead of him and five yards in front of the receiving team looks bizarre. But so far, it seems to have its intended effect. The new touchback placement of the 30-yard line should prohibit them a little more. There will be more on-field action with fewer instances where players collide with running starts.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Goodell was asked about the new kickoff not changing anything and touchbacks remaining too common.

Roger Goodell says NFL will continually evaluate new kickoff format

“I think what we’re going to do, Pat, is what we always do. We put this in for the year, we’ll evaluate it for the entire year,” the NFL commissioner said. “If we see that type of circumstance come out, we’ll probably evaluate where the ball goes out to the 35 next year and try that. I think it depends on the outcome and what it is we think we can tweak.”

Making such a massive change to one of the most recognizable parts of football comes a bit as a surprise. After all, this is the same league with overtime rules that fans have been screaming about for eons. Small tweaks to those have helped matters but not as much. The new kickoff rules are a much bigger transformation — one that, at the very least, will be interesting to see how teams play under them.

The first official kickoff in the new format will occur on Thursday when the Baltimore Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener.