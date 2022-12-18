By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to the tundra at Lambeau Field to face off with the Green Bay Packers. Are you ready for some football? It’s time for Monday Night Football and for us to share our NFL odds series with a Rams-Packers prediction and pick.

The Rams rallied from a 16-3 deficit to stun the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 last Thursday night. Baker Mayfield, who signed with the Rams two days earlier, completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Cam Akers rushed 12 times for 42 yards and a score. Ben Skowronek caught seven passes for 89 yards. Likewise, Tutu Atwell had five catches for 50 yards while Van Jefferson caught two passes for 44 yards and a score. Bobby Wagner and Troy Hill each had seven solo tackles while Jalen Ramsey delovered four solo tackles with a pass deflection.

The Packers are coming off a bye week. Previously, they defeated the Chicago Bears 28-19. The Pack sit 2.5 games back of the final playoff spot with four left to play but already lost to the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, the two teams ahead of them.

The series is tied at 46-46-2. The Packers are 7-3 over the past 10 games in this head-to-head matchup. However, both teams are struggling this year. The Rams are 1-4 over their last five games while the Packers are 2-3 over five contests. Also, the Rams are 1-4 on the road this year after going 7-2 last year. The Packers are 3-3 at Lambeau after going 8-0 last year.

Here are the Rams-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Packers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +7 (-112)

Green Bay Packers: -7 (-108)

Over: 39.5 (-112)

Under: 39.5 (-108)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams are without Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, they have not had a great season, losing close games and enduring numerous injuries.

Mayfield has had an inconsistent season for two teams, generating a 76.8 quarterback rating with 1,543 yards passed. Also, he has passed for seven touchdowns and six interceptions over eight games. Akers started out in the Rams’ doghouse. Then, he wanted a trade. The Rams brought him back into the central focus after Darrell Henderson’s injury. Thus, he has rushed 113 times for 376 yards for four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Skoronek has 38 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown and is now the number-one receiver in Los Angeles.

Aaron Donald did not play last week and will miss this week’s contest. Significantly, he continues to lead the Rams on the line with 27 solo tackles, five sacks and one fumble recovery. Jalen Ramsey has 50 solo tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

The Rams must ways to persevere without their stars. Therefore, it means that Sean McVay must design a perfect gameplan to content with whatever the Packers throw at them.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and keep the pressure off Mayfield. Thus, it will allow them to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field and give them ample time to build a lead.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers were the top seed in the NFL last season. Now, they are in danger of missing the playoffs. It has not been pretty, and the entire team shares the blame. Ultimately, the quarterback holds the responsibility of getting them back on track.

Rodgers has a quarterback rating of 92.4 with a 64.3 percent completion percentage. Likewise, he has passed for 2,864 yards. Rodgers also has 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Substantially, these numbers are below his typical averages. Aaron Jones has rushed 164 times for 847 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, he is generating a 5.2 yards-per-carry rate. Jones also has 48 receptions for 328 yards and four scores. A.J. Dillon has rushed 143 times for 624 yards and three touchdowns with a 4.4 yards-per-carry rate. However, he has only 23 receptions for 159 yards and no touchdowns through the air.

Christian Watson has emerged as the top receiver for the Packers recently. Ultimately, he has 25 receptions for 401 yards and nine touchdowns and can become a great fixture in the Packers’ future plans.

The defense is 21st in points allowed per game, struggling to prevent opponents from scoring. Significantly, it has not helped them when their offense has struggled.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can pressure Mayfield into making poor throws. Then, they can capitalize by generating a solid offensive flow.

Final Rams-Packers Prediction & Pick

The Packers may be struggling to score, but have health on their side. Thus, expect the Rams to struggle to generate offense while Rodgers turns back the clock and dials it in for a massive victory in front of the Lambeau faithful.

Final Rams-Packers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers: -7 (-108)