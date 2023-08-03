The NFL will have a new rule when it comes to replay reviews in the 2023 season, and the new rule is that turnovers on downs will now be subject to automatic replay reviews, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

This is not a big change to the rules that were already in place. In prior seasons, turnovers were subject to automatic reviews, and now turnover on downs will be subject to the same thing. It makes sense, because when a turnover happens, regardless of whether it is a normal turnover like an interception, or if it is a turnover on downs, there is a bit of down time as the different units get on the field. There is natural down time, so why not review and make sure the call is right?

So now, coaches will not need to challenge a play if their team fails to convert on fourth down, as that will automatically be reviewed. If it is ruled that the team did convert, and the team on defense does not believe that the offensive team did convert, they will sill need to challenge the play.

It will be interesting to see how this impacts games this season. Especially if teams figure a way to stop the infamous Philadelphia Eagles sneak play. Is it possible that we see some reviews on that play from the Eagles, that many teams believe should be banned? Maybe so.

The rule was reportedly proposed by the Houston Texans, according to Florio. The rule the Texans proposed passed, and will be in place for the 2023 season.