Edge rusher Haason Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, and the contract looks like a bargain after he posted 19.5 sacks, forces six fumbles and recovered four fumbles over the course of the regular season and playoffs. Reddick was recently asked if he felt underpaid, and he did not deny that he might be underpaid, but he did not seem too worried about that, and said that will take care of itself in time.

“Like I said, y'all see it, y'all know what's going on,” Haason Reddick said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I'm just worried about being the best version of myself. And I'll let everything else sort itself out, truly… I'm going to keep coming out, keep working, man. Those types of [contractual] things have a way of sorting themselves out. So I'm just going to continue to come out, work, prepare myself. Continue to be a better version of Haason Reddick, continue to be a great teammate, go out here, work hard for the guys – and let those things sort themselves out as they should.”

Reddick Broke out with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, when he recoreded 12.5 sacks. He signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers for the 2021 season, where he recorded 11 sacks. Those two seasons with the Cardinals and Panthers led to the contract he got with the Eagles.

It will be intriguing to see what happens over the next year or so with Reddick's contract situation with the Eagles. He established himself as a key member of the team last season.