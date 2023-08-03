Veteran Houston Texans defensive end Demone Harris has retired from the NFL.

The 27-year-old Harris hung up his cleats after the Texans released him on Wednesday, per KPRC's Aaron Wilson (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams).

It wasn't an easy road for Demone Harris in the NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed undrafted free agent Demone Harris to its practice squad in 2018. Harris spent multiple stints with the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022.

Harris' most memorable tenure was with the Chiefs. They promoted him to their active roster on December 8, 2019. Harris remained with Kansas City until season's end and eventually earned a Super Bowl ring after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

It was the highlight of Demone Harris' five-year NFL career. He said it was unlike anything he had ever felt in the NFL, per Spectrum News' Andy Young.

“You can't compare it to anything,” Harris said on April 14. “It's like being in la-la land. I know a lot of people saw a video of me making confetti angels when we won Super Bowl LIV when we won it with Kansas City. It's an unimaginable feeling.”

The Chiefs eventually released him on October 25, 2021. The Texans signed him to their practice squad two weeks later. Harris eventually made Houston's active roster on September 10, 2022. Unfortunately, the Texans released him barely two months afterward.

Harris had 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in 14 career appearances in the NFL. The Texans signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett shortly after Harris' release on Wednesday. Vannett figures to make a difference in the DeMeco Ryans era in Houston.

We wish Demone Harris well in his next endeavor.