NFL executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, announced to reporters on Thursday that the league has no plans to pursue proposals aimed at prohibiting the “tush push” quarterback sneak.
The sneaky play gained popularity this season thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles. They employed the play in crucial situations, with quarterback Jalen Hurts snapping the ball and quickly surging forward while his teammates pushed him from behind.
Vincent noted how effectively the Eagles run the play, a success that may or may not be replicated without Jason Kelce on the offensive line to assist quarterback Hurts with the formation, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Tush Push push and pull
The legality of the Tush Push play has been a topic of debate before. In the spring of 2023, the NFL was set to deliberate on the play's status in today's game. However, league officials never conducted an official vote on the controversial quarterback sneak maneuver.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his desire for the league to thoroughly evaluate all aspects of the Tush Push before reaching a definitive decision. He highlighted the importance of considering potential innovations stemming from the play and mentioned that many coaches had discussions about the play's impact on innovation in the previous year, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.
“It’s important to hear the different perspectives and let the committee do their work,” Goodell said. “I’ll be able to participate in that. And I’m sure we’ll have a position by (the owners’ meetings) March.”
Teams expressed concerns about the Tush Push play offering an unfair advantage, although it was contradicted by the fact that it wasn't universally successful and only specific teams, like the Eagles, seemed to master it.
Jason Kelce chimes in
In December, Philadelphia Eagles center Kelce weighed in on the controversial play, expressing his stance for banning the Tush Push maneuver, via the New Heights podcast.
“Ban it! I really … at this point, I don’t care,” Kelce said.
Kelce highlighted the unique challenge of practicing the maneuver at full speed. He emphasized that teams don't typically rehearse it with the same intensity as in-game situations.
Due to the Eagles' extensive practice and experience with the play over the past two years, they've developed a deeper understanding of its nuances and coordination, contributing to their success executing it on the field.
The Eagles excelled with their quarterback sneaks last season, converting an impressive 37 out of 40 attempts for a remarkable 92.5% success rate. This accomplishment was attributed to Jalen Hurts' lower body strength and the strong performance of the offensive line, particularly led by former center Jason Kelce, known for his expertise in leveraging techniques.
It became nearly unstoppable as Hurts ended the recent season with 15 rushing touchdowns, setting a new record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season.
The play is here to stay
When evaluating the Tush Push, past discussions have raised health concerns, but there hasn't been any data indicating that it poses a greater injury risk compared to other plays.
“Don't punish a team that strategically does it well,” Vincent said of the Tush Push back in Februrary, via Pro Football Talk.
The Tush Push will remains part of the game of football. But now that Kelce has retired, it will be intriguing to see if the Eagles can sustain their high conversion rate in the future.