The NFL season has officially kicked off, but not all fans are celebrating, particularly NBA star LeBron James. The Green Bay Packers, led by Jordan Love, faced off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated Friday night matchup in São Paulo, Brazil.

The game holds historical significance as the first NFL match ever played in South America, but it also comes with a notable controversy.

From the start, safety concerns emerged due to the slippery field conditions. LeBron James voiced his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), posting, “Man this field sucks!!! GB vs PHI” alongside a facepalm emoji, highlighting his disappointment.

Despite the NFL making history by hosting its first-ever game in Latin America, it came with challenges. Unlike the artificial turf commonly used in U.S. stadiums, the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo featured natural grass, raising concerns about field conditions.

Slippery natural grass stadium for the Packers vs. Eagles game

The stadium, which has hosted numerous soccer matches including the 2014 World Cup, features a blend of real grass and turf. This type of field is rare in the NFL, with only Lambeau Field and Lincoln Financial Field—home to the Packers and Eagles, respectively—using a similar surface.

The natural grass at Corinthians Arena has reportedly affected players' footing and overall gameplay. With football being a high-contact sport prone to injuries, the less stable surface has raised concerns about increased injury risks for the athletes.

LeBron James, a passionate sports fan, voiced his frustration over the poor field conditions. The NFL community saw the impact of the slippery surface throughout the game, with several instances highlighting the issue.

One notable moment occurred when Saquon Barkley, making his debut with the Eagles, slipped after just a five-yard carry, a sign of the ongoing challenges players faced.

Fan reactions in social media

New York Knicks player Josh Hart, always outspoken on social media, also criticized the NFL season opener, stating, “Yea NFL don’t care with this field.” Hart’s remark was a direct critique of the league's decision-making regarding the field conditions.

On the flip side, some fans approached the situation with humor, offering a lighter perspective amidst the criticism.

One fan quickly referenced the situation with humor, commenting, “The Eagles’ ultimate enemy: a slippery field.” Over the years, the Eagles have faced off in several memorable games and developed rivalries with teams like the Cowboys, Commanders, and Giants.

However, another formidable adversary has emerged: the slippery turf. During Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles faced a tough defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs, partly due to problems with the playing surface.

After the match, the Eagles cited the slippery turf as an unusual excuse for their loss, but it was swiftly dismissed by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, who remarked, “Both teams played on the same field.”

Today, the team has faced the same issue once again. Echoing past frustrations, a fan lamented, “I’m getting Super Bowl turf flashbacks already,” highlighting the ongoing disappointment among Eagles supporters.

Ultimately, the enjoyment of the game is overshadowed when a player suffers a serious injury. Therefore, the league should exercise greater control over the playing conditions before putting players on the field.