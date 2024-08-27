The NFL's chain gang will not be going anywhere — at least for one more season. The league has reportedly decided against using electronic first-down tracking technology for the 2024 NFL season, according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

“The NFL will not utilize its electronic system to measure first downs during the 2024 regular season, a person familiar with the league’s planning on the issue said Monday,” Maske reported.

The door is not completely closed on the system, but it will have to wait until at least the next season if it ever becomes part of the NFL's regular season and playoffs.

“The league continued to test the system during the just-completed preseason and had left open the possibility of using it during this regular season. Instead, the system will go into regular season use in 2025 at the earliest, according to the person with knowledge of the situation,” Maske added.

While other major sports leagues such as the MLB and the NBA have adapted to modern times when it comes to using technology in making calls during games, the NFL somehow will continue to rely on the traditional method involving chains to determine first downs.

Perhaps the integration of the system needs further testing before the league ultimately decides to implement it.

Until then, the chain gang will live on, serving as a reminder that traditional methods in sports still have a place in pro leagues today even if doesn't make a lot of sense to the fans.

Fans on social media react to the NFL sticking with the chain gang

“Someone gonna lose a game because of this,” posted X (formerly Twitter) user @The_BroDad.

“Yeah, this is one of the biggest issues of the NFL. Ball spotting, first downs, and touchdowns are all eyeballed by 65 year old refs,” chimed in @xWaRRioR1214.

“Why advance when we can just do things the way they've always been done?” said @depressivehacks, who seems fine with keeping the chain gang around.

That's the same tone carried by @DaudKx: “Looks like the traditional chain gang will remain a fixture in the NFL. Sometimes, classic methods still have their place in the game!”

“So basically, all that for nothing now bring back the original kickoff and we are back in business,” stated @DavidRe33086488.

“We have the technology… but are instead going to watch guys trot on and off the field with sticks & a chain in the year 2024,” posted @SharpFootball.