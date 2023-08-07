Veteran NFL quarterback Matt Ryan is stepping away from the field this season and embracing a new role with CBS Sports, but he is not ruling out a return to the field at some point this season if a team is in need of a quarterback.

“I'm staying in shape,” Matt Ryan said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I think it is kind of, ‘You know my number. You know where I'm at.' If anything were to come up, you know, we'll see. (CBS) is where my focus is at right now. But we'll see how the season shakes out.”

Ryan will call games for CBS Sports alongside Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber, he said, according to Kendall. The crew with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber will call Buccaneers vs. Vikings, Ravens vs. Bengals and Commanders vs Bills to start the season.

“I'm hoping I get a couple Falcons games, which would be fun,” Ryan said, via Kendall.

Ryan spent 14 of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, so it makes sense that he would want to call some of their games. He spent the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, and it did not go well. He went 4-7-1 with the Colts before betting benched, which allowed Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles to get playing time.

It will be intriguing to hear how Ryan does throughout the season in the broadcast booth, and if any team gives him a call if they need a quarterback later on in the season.