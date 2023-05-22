Quarterback Matt Ryan may not have been flooded with NFL offers, but he was a hot commodity on the broadcasting free agent market. The 2016 MVP was pursued by Fox before ultimately choosing CBS as the next stop in his career.

Ryan was offered Sean Payton’s old slot, who worked periodically in studio for the network in their pregame coverage before agreeing to become the Denver Broncos’ new head coach, via NBC Sports’ Mike Florio (originally Andrew Marchand of New York Post). Ryan will be taking on a hybrid role at CBS, doing studio work and calling games. He will have the freedom to decide which is better suited for him.

The added perk might have been the deal-maker. Ryan is not officially retired and could be back under center at some point down the road if the demand and right fit is there. Though, the 38-year-old’s recent production might make that unlikely. He threw 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while also being sacked 38 times in 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Ryan could still spray the football around the field under optimal conditions, but there are many factors currently working against him. This upcoming year with CBS could come with further clarity regarding his NFL future. Hopefully, he chose the right network for him with a group of colleagues who will bring out a personality not well-known to most of the public.

Quarterbacks are highly coveted in today’s coverage, due to the player’s ability to see the whole field and anticipate defensive schemes. Tom Brady will enter the Fox booth in 2024 and Tony Romo is already well-situated with CBS.

The often overlooked Matt Ryan could be poised to impress everyone in his new role.