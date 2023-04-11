With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, many believe that the Houston Texans could add their quarterback of the future at pick number two.

When the Texans are on the clock at second overall, they will have options at the quarterback position. One of Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young will be on the board. In addition, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson could also be options.

But not everyone is convinced that the Texans are locked in to select a quarterback at second overall. This includes ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While appearing on NFL Live on Tuesday, Schefter provided insight on how the Texans could approach their first-round pick.

“I think there’s a lot of conflicting signals and information out there about what Houston is going to do at two. I think a lot of people assumed that it’s just going to be a quarterback, and in the end, I’m just not convinced, just yet, that that is going to be the case. I do think that we have Bryce Young slated to be the favorite, number one to Carolina. Then Houston’s on the clock, and what does Houston do?” said Schefter.

He then added, “It becomes interesting if Houston decided to auction off that pick to somebody that wants to come up and trade for a quarterback at number two. Or, whether Houston wants to go with a quarterback of its own, or whether Houston wants to go with one of the top defensive players. All I’m saying is I don’t think it’s a clock that Houston is going quarterback at number two.”

With quarterback Davis Mills on the roster, the Texans could look to pursue other options in the first round. For a team that has holes on both sides of the ball, this is a route they could choose to go down.