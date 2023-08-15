The NFL world is mourning the death of running back Alex Collins. Senior ESPN writer Mina Kimes dug up memories of Collins that will make anybody cry.

Kimes re-tweeted an ESPN video from the spring of 2018 in the aftermath of Collins' tragic death. The footage showed Collins doing an Irish step dance. Apparently, it was his way of improving his agility on the gridiron. Collins played for the Baltimore Ravens at the time.

Man this Alex Collins news is so sad. I always thought of this when I saw him play—he was so charming and joyful whenever he talked about it. https://t.co/lJKX3hEMKN — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 15, 2023

Collins died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes, FL on late Sunday evening. Collins' motorcycle smashed into the SUV's rear passenger side as the latter was making its turn. The impact was so powerful, the SUV turned clockwise. Sadly, investigators declared Collins dead at the scene.

The footage of Alex Collins doing the Irish step dance gives us an idea of his fun-loving nature. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's comments on Collins validates this assertion.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered,” Harbaugh said on Monday.

Collins' former Seattle Seahawks teammates Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett also paid tribute to the fallen gridiron warrior on social media.

Collins played a combined five seasons for the Seahawks and Ravens from 2016 to 2021. He had 1,997 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 483 carries in 50 career NFL games. Collins suited up for the USFL's Memphis Showboats earlier this year.

We are sending our prayers and condolences to the family of Alex Collins during this difficult time.