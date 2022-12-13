By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys got a shiny new ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver – but it wasn’t Odell Beckham Jr. like most people expected. Four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton was signed to America’s Team as they add more weapons around quarterback Dak Prescott.

In a recent radio appearance, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was vocal about the recent move to nab Hilton:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan on signing veteran WR T.Y. Hilton: ‘I’ve always admired him. Knew that he was picking his team, he had a lot of interest out there. He can really help us out. He’s one of the smartest WRs that I can remember. He’s ready to go.'”

Adding T.Y. Hilton can only bolster the Cowboys aerial attack that’s been largely reliant on CeeDee Lamb to make plays. The former Indianapolis Colts standout averaged nearly a thousand yards per season throughout his decade with the franchise and adds a proven veteran presence to a relatively young wideout room.

However, according to Jerry Jones the Odell Beckham Jr. train isn’t completely off the rails just yet. Asked about how the Hilton signing impacts the Cowboys’ interest in OBJ, he had this to say:

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan said signing veteran WR T.Y. Hilton does not impact their interest in Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys will still be monitoring his health and availability. ‘He’s a WR I think would fit any team. There’s gonna be continued interest in Odell.'”

It’s hard to imagine that signing T.Y. Hilton doesn’t lower the urgency to add Odell Beckham Jr. Conversely, it might dissuade OBJ from signing there instead of somewhere he can be featured more prominently if he’s healthy to suit up this season.