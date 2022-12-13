By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills just got Josh Allen one of his old toys back. The team is reportedly set to sign wide receiver Cole Beasley ahead of the stretch run before the postseason.

The news comes from NFL inside Mike Garofolo, who reports that Beasley will be cutting his retirement short to join the Bills. He played two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before calling it quits two weeks after catching passes from Tom Brady.

“A reunion in Buffalo: WR Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and expected to sign with the Bills ’ practice squad, sources say. After a brief stint with the Buccaneers earlier this season, Beasley returns to Orchard Park to provide Josh Allen with another trusted target.”

The Buffalo Bills appeared to be one of the teams in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr. However, with the former All-Star’s playing status facing serious question marks, the front office went with familiarity in Beasley over taking any additional risk with OBJ. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Cole Beasley played three productive seasons for the Bills from 2019 to 2021, averaging a solid 813 receiving yards per season. He ranked second on the team among receivers just behind – you guessed it – Stefon Diggs for all three of those campaigns.

With Beasley on a different roster for most of this season, Gabe Davis has stepped up to become a solid number two target for Josh Allen behind Stefon Diggs. Adding Beasley back into that mix gives the team more options as they look to make a serious push for the Super Bowl.