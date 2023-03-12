Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

With NFL Free Agency about to begin, there are a few teams that will want to add a wide receiver to their arsenal. Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to let them know he’s one of those receivers available.

To go a step further, Beckham Jr. said he could show them better than tell, holding a live workout Friday. The result was sources saying he looked good, peaking the interests of those in the market.

How much interest? According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the talks will reach fever pitch when it’s time.

Per Pelissero (via Twitter): “Several teams are now in talks with free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., who generated a buzz with his workout in front of scouts and coaches Friday in Arizona. Sources say there have been no negotiations yet and OBJ has made no financial demands. Expect things to ramp up soon.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beckham Jr. hasn’t played since injuring his knee in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Before going down with the injury, he was a valued addition for the Rams, who were in search of a complimentary receiver alongside Cooper Kupp.

During the 2022 season, Beckham Jr. made visits to a few squads who were looking for help in a potential playoff push. The Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills were among the teams who talked to the free agent, but conversations resulted in nothing getting finalized.

It appears Beckham Jr. is not lacking for suitors, so the chances are a deal with someone will be announced soon.