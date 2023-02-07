Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to make plenty of history when they meet in the Super Bowl LVII. Not only will it be the first time where two Black quarterbacks are starting, but the Mahomes-Hurts showdown is also the youngest matchup of all-time.

Mahomes is just 27 years old while Hurts is 24, making their combined age 51, per FOX Sports. That’s just six years older than Tom Brady, who is currently 45 years old.

While they are young, however, both stars shouldn’t be underestimated. After all, they are the leading MVP candidates of the 2022 NFL season and both powered their teams to the top of their respective conferences.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record to top AFC, while Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had a similar record to dominate the NFC.

Sure enough, there are huge expectations on the two quarterbacks. They have played really well leading up to the Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, only one quarterback and team will remain standing in Arizona and lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles’ overall balance could be a major headache for the Chiefs, especially since no team has been as consistent as Philadelphia throughout the campaign. There’s a reason they were the last team to lose. Not only do they have great quarterbacking, but their defense is also elite. Nonetheless, it is always foolish to bet against Mahomes and co., considering how explosive and experienced they are when it comes to playing on the big stage.