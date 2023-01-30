The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII, and that means history for both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Hurts powered the Eagles to the 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, securing them a return ticket to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, Mahomes came up clutch for the Chiefs as he paved the way for the team’s narrow 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Now with the Mahomes-Hurts showdown, the NFL will witness its first ever Super Bowl where two Black athletes are starting as quarterbacks. Making things even better, both Mahomes and Hurts came from Texas and played high school football in the state, per NFL reporter Clarence Hill Jr.

Regardless of whoever wins when the Chiefs and Eagles meet in two weeks time, it is already a victory for Football, the Black community and the state of Texas.

Of course Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will want to win the title for their respective teams. Mahomes is hungrier than ever after failing to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Chiefs in their last trip to the stage back in 2020. Meanwhile, Hurts is heading to his first Super Bowl and will surely want to impress as the Eagles look to add one more silverware from the one they won back in 2017.

Sure enough, Super Bowl LVII will be an interesting battle between two great teams and two incredible quarterback.s