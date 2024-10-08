When Bill Belichick was the head coach of the New England Patriots, he battled with the Indianapolis Colts. Particularly in the early-to-mid 2000s when the Patriots were duking it out with the Peyton Manning-led Colts. Manning was already tough enough to deal with, especially when airing it out at the RCA Dome, the former home of the Colts. However, there might be more to this NFL rivalry. Belichick remembers another aspect of playing in the stadium with the inflated roof, which was a more significant nuisance than anything Manning did with his arm.

“I'll tell you what, Peyton. The crowd noise there wasn't as bad as it was when you guys piped in music at the RCA Dome,” Belichick told Manning on the “Manningcast” during “Monday Night Football” when asked about the crowd noise in Kansas City. “And then when the music skipped, the crowd noise skipped, that's when we knew when you were pumping it in.”

Known as one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL during the 2000s, Belichick indicated that the RCA Dome had some help being that loud. Even though Manning went 3-7 against the Patriots from 2001 through 2007, Manning did beat them in the 2006 AFC Championship Game at the RCA Dome. The 2006 AFC Championship win eventually led to Manning and the Colts winning Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears. Manning certainly didn't deny the allegation – which might mean Belichick is onto something.

The history of the Colts and Patriots NFL rivalry

Manning and the Colts against Belichick, Tom Brady, and the Patriots was the rivalry of the 2000s. Under Manning, the Colts were 3-4 at the RCA Dome in playoff games, but they won the lone AFC Championship Game, Manning's signature victory over Brady.

The rivalry is considered one of the most famous in the NFL in the 2000s because both teams were at their peak. The Patriots were the unquestioned lords of the NFL during the 2000s. However, the Colts were among the few that could reasonably challenge the Patriots. So, both sides were destined to meet on the gridiron during the regular season or the playoffs.

Since 2001, both teams have combined for seven Super Bowl victories (six by the Patriots) and eleven AFC Championships (nine by the Patriots). New England's playoff success is lopsided. However, it was a must-see TV event when both teams met – especially during the AFC playoffs.