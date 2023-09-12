On Sunday, New England Patriots legendary quarterback Tom Brady was honored at Gilette Stadium during the Patriots' narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. At halftime, Brady made a speech to the New England faithful, and he revealed that he got some inspiration for his words from another NFL Hall of Famer.

Brady recently discussed this on his Let's Go! podcast during an episode in which NFL legend Peyton Manning stopped by as a guest.

“I Google'd ‘Peyton Manning jersey retirement speech,'” said Brady. “He goes up onstage, says his great things like he always does, gets off the stage, [Jeff] Saturday snaps him the ball, and he throws a post to Reggie [Wayne]. So I was like, ‘I'm gonna do something fun that the crowd's gonna really like.' So let me run out there, kind of do my thing, and I'll get up onstage and have a good time.”

Peyton Manning loved that he could play a role in the Patriots' icon's ceremony.

“I like it. You looked good,” said Manning. “Jersey looked like it fit. It looked like you were ready to go out there and take a few snaps.”

Brady of course won six Super Bowls in a New England Patriots uniform, including the franchise's most recent in 2019. He would then win another championship in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his retirement following last season.

As for the current iteration of the Patriots, the team will look to bounce back from their loss to Philadelphia on September 17 against the Miami Dolphins.