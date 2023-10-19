Even after both quarterbacks have retired from the NFL, the rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning withstands. The two quarterbacks battled for over a decade in the AFC while spectators debated which of the two was the better passer.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Manning called out Brady while talking about a cold flight he was on. “Has Tom Brady ever sat in 36F on a Delta flight …. I played in a lot of cold weather games and it's as cold as I've ever been.”

I’m sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome… 🙄😂 https://t.co/6tfhZp4a0E — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 19, 2023

Tom Brady hilariously replied, “I’m sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome.”

Playing in the cold was notoriously Peyton Manning's kryptonite. The Colts quarterback had an 0-5 record in the postseason when playing in games where the temperature was below 40 degrees. Manning was fortunate to play most of his games in the RCA Dome and Lucas Oil Stadium dome. This was in contrast to Brady, who played outdoors at Gilette Stadium in Massachusetts. Gilette frequently held cold weather and snowy games in December and January.

Manning's first win over Brady in the playoffs notably came in 2006 while playing at Indianapolis in the dome. The Colts then went on to win the Super Bowl. Prior to playing at Indy, Manning lost in the playoffs at Foxborough in both the 2003 and 2004 season. In the 2003 playoffs on a snowy day, the Patriots intercepted Manning four times and went on to win the Super Bowl.

Brady has the all-time advantage in the rivalry, with an 11-6 record over Manning.