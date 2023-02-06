Phoenix police say $100,000 worth of property was stolen from a vendor working at the Super Bowl Experience on Saturday, via FOX 10 Phoenix Staff.

“Detectives took over this investigation and will be continuing to follow up on all leads to help identify the suspects related,” Phoenix police said, via FOX 10 Phoenix.

It is reported that it was a third-party vendor that was parked at the event, and that the items that were stolen were “production property” according to police, via FOX 10 Phoenix.

Other than the above information, not much has been released about the nature of the crime.

The Super Bowl Experience is the NFL’s biggest fan event in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, in which the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It started this weekend on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5. It will continue from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, February 11 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

However, Super Bowl Opening Night will take place on Monday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the event in which media members will interview the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches, and it will be their sole public appearance in Arizona before taking the field on Sunday.

Fans are allowed to attend each of the events in question, and tickets are available for purchase.

The good news for the investigators is that the next event taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center is on Thursday, so there is a couple of days to gather information that could help find the people who stole the items from the vendor.