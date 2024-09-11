Brady took some harsh criticism from fans and the media in his first game, but to hear it from one of his friends is pretty surprising. Brady will have this Sunday to make up for last week when he works the Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints game for FOX.

Gronkowski gave an honest and fair synopsis of his former quarterback's performance on Tuesday's Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“It was definitely a rookie debut. He was like a quarterback that was picked # 1 overall,” Gronkowski told Adams. “All the hype in the world and he came through. He did come through but he had a lot of jitters, that's for sure. Not a lot, but he had some jitters. He made some great plays, there were some plays that he missed. I feel like it's like he missed some blitzes coming through the gap, and he didn't pick him up. So he's got a lot to learn but he came out with the win. He had a solid defense with Kevin Burkhardt right there to help him get that victory. So just overall, I'm kind of comparing him to a rookie quarterback, because he was a rookie in the booth. But he has a lot to improve on and he's gonna just keep dominating and getting better every single week.”

Gronkowski joined popular FOX analysts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmie Johnson for the 2024-25 season. He will appear mostly on NFL Sunday and Fox NFL Kickoff but could make some on-air surprises as the year moves along. No one would put it past Gronk.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady will continue working together

There were more eyes than usual that tuned into the Week 1 matchup between the Cowboys and Browns. Seeing the greatest QB of all time broadcast a game is something that comes with atmospheric expectations. Even for Brady, the job is going to take some getting used to. Very rarely can things be perfect from the start. Brady will take the criticism with an open mind, and flip the script this week. That much you can count on.

Gronk and Brady are the best QB/TE tandem in NFL history. They are now working after football as colleagues, making each other better at the on-screen profession.