Roger Goodell praises NFL officials ahead of Super Bowl.

During Monday's Super Bowl news conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave a shoutout to the league's game officials, which may not sit well with most fans.

Roger Goodell speaks up on officiating in the NFL

“The level of scrutiny is at the highest I've ever seen it… I think our officials do a great job. They are superior. But at the end of the day, no one's perfect… We have to continue to try to get better… Use technology where we can,” Goodell said (h/t Awful Announcing).

Based on many of the reactions made by NFL fans on social media, it really does feel that Goodell just made a very unpopular take.

“They are not superior… Seriously… something is horribly wrong,” commented X user @AlwaysACaptain.”

Spoken like someone who has ZERO interest in solving the problem or paying the officials more. If I’m an official I’m asking for a huge raise since I’m doing a ‘superior” job,'” said @KHeidel1.

“Roger Goodell apparently hasn’t watched the same games we have been having then,” chimed in @bishuphinojosa3.

But to be fair to Goodell, he alluded to NFL officials not getting the calls right a hundred percent of the time. Football is truly a tough sport to officiate. It is extremely physical and features lots of players each doing different things on the field at the same time. But at the end of the day, fans, players, and teams are right to demand a high quality of officiating in the NFL, especially on the grandest stage — the Super Bowl.