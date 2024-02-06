The NFL commissioner wasn't ready to commit to a streaming-only Super Bowl.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual Super Bowl week press conference, and the subject of streaming came up.

The NFL had success (and also received pushback for) streaming the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins playoff game last month, and Goodell was asked if there are plans to expand into the streaming space, per Awful Announcing:

Roger Goodell on the NFL and streaming, after being asked about the playoff game on Peacock: "We have to fish where the fish are." Tracy Wolfson then asked about the possibility of a Super Bowl being streaming-only in the future. Goodell: "Certainly not in my time." 🏈📺 pic.twitter.com/WxZwhNQnDj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2024

So, despite the NFL being happy with the game averaging 23 million viewers, according to Nielsen – and ratings actually being up from the previous year's wild card game on NBC – Goodell isn't ready for a streaming-only Super Bowl.

It was the sort of non-answer that's to be expected at this event, with Goodell praising the success of the streaming-only playoff game, while ensuring that he's clear that the NFL won't be doing that for the Super Bowl. With the amount of advertising revenue being generated during the NFL championship game, it makes sense that league wouldn't want to risk cutting any potential viewers out of the picture. It's one thing to limit viewership in the first round of the playoffs (it is worth noting that in the local markets of the teams playing, Miami and Kansas City, the game aired on local NBC stations), but it's another to paywall the biggest sporting event of the year.

Goodell also spoke about what it will be like without Bill Belichick on the sidelines next season, using technology to improve officiating, and sounded off on the Taylor Swift ‘scripted' narrative.