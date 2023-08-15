NFL fans are mourning the death of former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins.

Collins, who was taken by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, passed away on Monday at the age of 28–just a couple of weeks before his 29th birthday. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

The Ravens confirmed the heartbreaking passing of Collins with a statement, saying: “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Fans of Collins quickly flooded social media to share their shock over his untimely death. Many also mourned and paid tribute to the five-year NFL pro, sharing their love for him and how much he'll be missed.

It breaks my heart typing this out man, rest in peace to Alex Collins💔, such a kind hearted soul gone way too soon. Prayers for his family. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/iqcJisCXSs — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® (@NewEraZach) August 15, 2023

RIP Alex Collins between him and Ryan Mallett. Two great former players gone way to soon. pic.twitter.com/BVqCLJwcjv — Ethan Gaines (@egaines2008) August 15, 2023

RIP to Razorback legend Alex Collins.😞 pic.twitter.com/nSVEFEJO3b — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) August 15, 2023

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Alex Collins played college football with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He then suit for the Seahawks and the Ravens, playing three seasons on two stints in Seattle and two campaigns in Baltimore. After his short but memorable career in the NFL, Collins joined the Memphis Showboats in the USFL this 2023.

Man this Alex Collins news is so sad. I always thought of this when I saw him play—he was so charming and joyful whenever he talked about it. https://t.co/lJKX3hEMKN — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 15, 2023

An absolutely heartbreaking story that no one ever wants to see. Alex Collins was part of the Memphis Showboats team this past USFL season. Rest in peace, Alex. Prayers being sent to your friends and family. 🙏 https://t.co/xms5OLQs5A — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) August 15, 2023

I’ll never forget this play from Alex Collins. He was so special man. One of my all time favorites. Ravens fans loved him. RIP🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/8Qs6kWRyzg — Lamar & Order: RPO (@moneymarlo44) August 15, 2023

While he's gone too soon, NFL fans, Ravens supporters and the Seattle faithful will surely remember his work and the mark he has left on the sport and their respective franchises.

Our thoughts and prayers go to Collins and his family amid these trying and tough times. May he rest in peace.