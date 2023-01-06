By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.

But that’s no longer the case, as the Bengals have already been declared as the AFC North division champs of the 2022 NFL season, regardless of whether they win or lose against the Ravens in Week 18. However, there’s still the possibility that the location of a potential playoff showdown between the Bengals and the Ravens would be decided by a coin flip, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Bengals will be recognized as the AFC North champions regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s game, per league source. A coin flip could end up deciding home field in a playoff rematch with the #Ravens. But Cincinnati has the higher winning percentage and has won the title.

To be clear, a coin toss will be required to determine who will have the home-field advantage in that potential Ravens-Bengals postseason matchup IF Baltimore defeats Cincy in Week 18, as reiterated here by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

From our breaking news segment on @NFLNetwork: There is also a coin toss. pic.twitter.com/A1KX09afSa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

That also means that Week 18’s rematch between these AFC North squads still carries a measure of importance for the Bengals.

The Ravens beat Cincinnati back in Week 5 at Paycor Stadium, 19-17. They would win seven of their next 11 games to clinch a spot in the 2022 NFL playoffs.