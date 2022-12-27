By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The NFL was hit with some big news on Tuesday when JJ Watt announced that this season would be his last. The legendary defensive end plans to call it a career after 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals. His brother, TJ Watt, was among the many football fans to react to the news.

Watt has taken his older brother’s spot as one of the best pass rushers the NFL has to offer. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year reacted to the news of his brother’s retirement with a simple gif of Michael Scott tearing up. He also posted an Instagram story saying, “Walking away from the game on top! Enjoy retirement Broski!!”

Even with injuries slowing him down in his prime, JJ Watt had one of the greatest careers in the history of the NFL. He accumulated five All-Pro selections, three Defensive Player of the Year awards in four years — including a unanimous win in 2014 and a near-unanimous win in 2012 — and a second-place finish in 2014 MVP voting in 12 seasons. There’s no doubt that he will. be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame eventually.

TJ Watt has some huge shoes to fill and is doing a very commendable job at it. Like his big brother, he has gotten off to a very hot start to his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar linebacker is making a name for himself as one of the NFL’s premier talents.