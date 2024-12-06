Tom Brady is one of the most legendary football players of all time, but he's also showing that he's a father before he brings up any of his professional accolades.

Brady took to his Instagram to post a birthday message for his daughter Vivian on Thursday.

“Happy 12th birthday to my forever baby girl. Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments of my life. Your love, compassion, and joy fill up every room that you’re in, and will always make your daddy smile. You light up my life!

Here’s to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen celebrate daughter's birthday

Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen were divorced in 2022, but it's clear that their birthday wishes for their daughter fueled by nothing but love and gratitude.

“Happy birthday to my ray of sunshine,” Bundchen said on her Instagram story, per Leah Degrazia of E! Online.

“You are the best daughter a mom could ever ask for,” the continued, “and I'm so blessed to be your mama!”