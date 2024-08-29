If Tom Brady becomes part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he could have to follow ‘unique restrictions.' The NFL is seeking to restrict Brady's access provided to sports broadcasters, such as data-driven television production meetings, which might discuss the stats and analytics of the teams playing or inside information from team, coach and player meetings.

Brady recently took a practice rep in broadcasting during the Saints vs. 49ers preseason game. He also spoke about the challenges his new career choice could bring when on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd.

“I believe that broadcasting at FOX this year for the first time will give me a lot more structure like I'm used to. And I really actually will look forward to that. From my standpoint, I'm gonna work as hard as I can in the process of it to make sure I do deliver, because I don't want to let anyone down. I don't want to let the people at FOX here down, and I certainly don't want to let the great NFL fans down either.”

Special restrictions if Tom Brady is a partial owner of the Raiders

The full list of restrictions at this time are still in flux. But here's what the NFL owners have come up with so far should Brady's ownership bid for the Raiders pass.

Not permitted to be in another team's facility

Cannot witness practice

Cannot attend broadcast production meetings

Subject to fines or even suspension if he goes too far in criticizing game officials or other clubs

Subject to the league's gambling policy

Subject to the league's anti-tampering policies: Permitted only “strictly social communication with members of other clubs.”

It's been about a year since the first reports came out that Brady was seeking an ownership stake in the Raiders. The league's finance committee must approve the proposal. Then at least 24 of the 32 NFL owners must agree to the proposal.

Brady made his broadcasting debut back in June during the UFL Championship. Reviews were mixed but mostly positive, complimenting Brady for his knowledge and enthusiasm.

“I can't wait for him to call NFL games. Hope his commentary is as good as his playing,” a fan added.

Another social media user shared, “The Brady play-calling prequel on Fox today was interesting. I think he’s going to do just fine. Nantz and Romo on CBS might end up number two (overall) now…”

In Week 1, Brady will broadcast the Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns matchup during America's Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.