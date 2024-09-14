Legendary quarterback Tom Brady made his debut in the broadcast booth in Week 1, but it didn't go as smoothly as he would've hoped. TB12 faced criticism for his lack of personality on-air, although Brady's knowledge of the game was on full display.

This week on his YouTube show, Brady admitted he felt quite tired before the game began and was also critical of his performance:

“I’m not tired from the game,” said Brady. “I’m tired from the buildup. A lot of emotional energy and not quite knowing how things are gonna go. Certainly, a lot of fun. Definitely things to clean up. So, it’s all a learning process, man.”

Tiki Barber, who was a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants, ripped apart Brady for his debut:

“I don’t know how he does this without talking to anybody,” Barber said. “You get a feel of who these guys are and what’s important. What’s the culture? You feel that when you go and you have conversations with guys and he’s been in locker rooms for so long, he’d know…You just know, you feel it. and he can’t get any of that.”

Rob Gronkowski meanwhile had an interesting review of his good buddy's debut:

“He was like a quarterback that was picked No. 1 overall — all the hype in the world. And he came through. He did come through, but he had a lot of jitters — that’s for sure. Not a lot, but he had some jitters. He made some great plays. There were some plays that he missed, I feel like. … So, he’s got a lot to learn.”

Tom Brady helped Fox ratings

The reality is Brady will get better with time. It was his first game as a broadcaster. Fox will be pleased though because they had their best Week 1 ratings in four years, per Deadline. America's Game of the Week had 23.9 million viewers compared to only 16.2 million last year. There's no question that Brady's presence in the booth will bring more eyes to the sport.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner will have the opportunity to redeem himself on Sunday in Arlington, Texas as the Dallas Cowboys host the New Orleans Saints. We'll see if he shows improvements.