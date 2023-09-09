We kick off the 103rd season of the National Football League as 32 teams will battle for the right to be crowned Champions. What championship teams have in common is that they have stout defenses and there is usually one key player that is manning the defense. Check out our NFL odds series for our 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year prediction and pick.

We are already one game into the season and it was a big surprise to see the Detroit Lions edge out the reigning Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs in a 21-20 victory. After that game, the odds haven’t shifted much as the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons is the odds-on favorite to take home the award. Behind him is Browns’ Myles Garrett, Steelers’ T.J Watt, 49ers’ Nick Bosa, and Rams’ Aaron Donald. While any defensive player can take home this award with the right season, we’ll be taking a look at the current betting favorites.

Here are the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year

Micah Parsons: +450

Myles Garrett: +600

T.J Watt: +800

Nick Bosa: +1200

Aaron Donald: +2000

Why Micah Parsons Could Win Defensive Player of the Year

Micah Parsons is the early favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker is coming off a season where he was 7th in the league in sacks on the season and the year before that he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons is a versatile defender who can play multiple positions. He lined up mostly as an outside linebacker in 2022, but he also played some defensive end and even some middle linebacker. He finished the season with 13.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. Parsons is expected to take another step forward in his development in 2023. He is reportedly putting on more muscle in the offseason to improve his pass-rushing ability. He is also working on his coverage skills so that he can be more effective against the pass.

If Parsons can stay healthy and continue to improve, he will be a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year. He is already one of the best defenders in the NFL, and he has the potential to be one of the greatest of all time someday.

Why Myles Garrett Could Win Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett is one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL, and he is poised to have a monster season in 2023. The Cleveland Browns defensive end has already been named to the Pro Bowl four times and has been selected to the first-team All-Pro team twice. He is also the only player in NFL history to have 40 sacks and 100 tackles in his first five seasons.

Garrett is coming off a season in which he had 16 sacks, 60 tackles, and 12 tackles for loss. He was also named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. The Browns have added some talent to their defensive line this offseason, including Za’Darius Smith and Jadeveon Clowney. This should free up Garrett to get to the quarterback more often. He is also expected to be more involved in the Browns’ pass coverage this season. If Garrett can stay healthy and continue to produce at a high level, he will be a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Why T.J Watt Could Win Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he is poised to have another dominant season in 2023. The Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher has already been named to the Pro Bowl four times and has been selected to the first-team All-Pro team twice. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Watt was injured for most of the 2022 season ending with 5.5 sacks in just 10 games but Watt is coming off a 2021 season before that in which he had 22.5 sacks, which tied the NFL record. He also had 48 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October and November. If Watt can stay healthy and play at a high level for the entire season, he will be a lock to win DPOY. He is the best defensive player in the NFL, and he has the potential to be even better.

Why Nick Bosa Could Win Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and he is poised to have another great season in 2023. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end is coming off a season in which he had 18.5 sacks, which led the NFL. He also had 41 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Bosa is a physical specimen with a rare combination of speed, power, and athleticism. He is a disruptive force on the defensive line, and he is always in the quarterback’s face. He is also a good run defender, and he can make plays in the backfield. The 49ers have a talented defense, and Bosa is the centerpiece of that unit. He is a leader on the field, and he is always getting after the quarterback. If he can stay healthy, he will be a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year again in 2023.

Why Aaron Donald Could Win Defensive Player of the Year

Aaron Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and he is still one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He is coming off a season in which he had 5.0 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss, and 27 tackles in 11 games. He was also named to the Pro Bowl and the first-team All-Pro team.

Donald is a dominant force on the defensive line. He is strong, fast, and athletic, and he has a rare combination of power and finesse. He is also a very intelligent player, and he knows how to use his skills to get to the quarterback. The Rams have a talented defense, but Donald is the centerpiece of that unit. He is a leader on the field, and he is always getting after the quarterback. If he can stay healthy, he will be a strong contender for Defensive Player of the Year again in 2023.

Final 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year Prediction & Pick

This is a great group of defensive players who will all be gunning for that Defensive Player of the Year honor in the 2023 season. There is a ton of value in Nick Bosa becoming a back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year he gets to take on two of the worst offenses in 1/4 of his games between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams. Also knowing that the 49ers will be ahead most of their games, the opposing teams will be looking to pass to come from behind giving Bosa more opportunities to get after the quarterback. While I wouldn’t be surprised to see Micah Parsons or even Myles Garrett take the award this year, the odds on Nick Bosa are just too good to pass up.

Final 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year Prediction & Pick: Nick Bosa (+1200)